Enemy drone debris damages research institute in Lviv

The debris of an enemy drone damaged the administrative building of a research institute in Lviv, causing damage over an area of about 800 square meters, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The fragments of enemy drones in Lviv damaged the administrative building of the State Research and Control Institute of Veterinary Drugs and Feed Additives," Kozitsky said on Telegram.

According to him, "the UAV debris destroyed the roof, walls and ceilings of the 2nd floor over an area of approximately 800 square meters.

