Enemy attacked Kherson region twice in 24 hours from air, dropping guided bombs and missiles - Southern Defense Forces
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Forces reported that the enemy carried out 2 air strikes using guided and unguided munitions, launched 47 drones, including 1 attack UAV, dropped 30 bombs from various UAVs, and used artillery 5 times, hitting several settlements, killing 1 civilian and injuring 5.
During the day, the enemy conducted 2 air strikes using 4 guided bombs and 4 unguided missiles on Beryslav, Krasnyi Mayak and Krynky in Kherson region. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.
The occupants, continuing to terrorize the population of the frontline regions, used 47 FPV drones, 1 Lancet attack UAV and dropped 30 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications over the past day
One of the FPV drone strikes damaged a private house in Kherson region.
It is also reported that the enemy fired 5 times at Kherson with artillery over the past day. They fired at Romashkove, Tyahyntsi, Ivanivka, Komyshany, Tokarivka, Bilozerka and Krynky in Kherson region, as well as Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region.
Recall
As a result of the enemy's criminal actions during the artillery shelling , 1 civilian died, 5 more were wounded. Civilian infrastructure, private houses, garages, a two-story residential building, an outbuilding, and power lines were damaged.
