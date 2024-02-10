ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Enemy attacked Kherson region twice in 24 hours from air, dropping guided bombs and missiles - Southern Defense Forces

Enemy attacked Kherson region twice in 24 hours from air, dropping guided bombs and missiles - Southern Defense Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36754 views

The Defense Forces reported that the enemy carried out 2 air strikes using guided and unguided munitions, launched 47 drones, including 1 attack UAV, dropped 30 bombs from various UAVs, and used artillery 5 times, hitting several settlements, killing 1 civilian and injuring 5.

During the day, the enemy conducted 2 air strikes using 4 guided bombs and 4 unguided missiles on Beryslav, Krasnyi Mayak and Krynky in Kherson region. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

The occupants, continuing to terrorize the population of the frontline regions, used 47 FPV drones, 1 Lancet attack UAV and dropped 30 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications over the past day

- the statement said.

One of the FPV drone strikes damaged a private house in Kherson region.

It is also reported that the enemy fired 5 times at Kherson with artillery over the past day. They fired at Romashkove, Tyahyntsi, Ivanivka, Komyshany, Tokarivka, Bilozerka and Krynky in Kherson region, as well as Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region.

Recall

As a result of the enemy's criminal actions during the artillery shelling , 1 civilian died, 5 more were wounded. Civilian infrastructure, private houses, garages, a two-story residential building, an outbuilding, and power lines were damaged.

Russians fired 353 shells in Kherson region overnight, there are dead and wounded10.02.24, 08:20 • 33154 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
japan-self-defense-forcesJapan Self-Defense Forces
bilozerkaBilozerka
ochakovOchakiv Raion
beryslavBeryslav
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson

