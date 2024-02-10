Enemy attacked Kherson region twice in 24 hours from air, dropping guided bombs and missiles - Southern Defense Forces

During the day, the enemy conducted 2 air strikes using 4 guided bombs and 4 unguided missiles on Beryslav, Krasnyi Mayak and Krynky in Kherson region. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

The occupants, continuing to terrorize the population of the frontline regions, used 47 FPV drones, 1 Lancet attack UAV and dropped 30 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications over the past day - the statement said.

One of the FPV drone strikes damaged a private house in Kherson region.

It is also reported that the enemy fired 5 times at Kherson with artillery over the past day. They fired at Romashkove, Tyahyntsi, Ivanivka, Komyshany, Tokarivka, Bilozerka and Krynky in Kherson region, as well as Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region.

Recall

As a result of the enemy's criminal actions during the artillery shelling , 1 civilian died, 5 more were wounded. Civilian infrastructure, private houses, garages, a two-story residential building, an outbuilding, and power lines were damaged.

Russians fired 353 shells in Kherson region overnight, there are dead and wounded