Electricity limits are not expected today, imports from 5 countries are planned - Ukrenergo

Consumption limits for the regions of Ukraine are not forecasted today. Electricity imports are planned from 5 countries. This was reported on Tuesday by the press service of Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Currently, the application of electricity consumption limits for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine is not expected - the message says.

Ukrenergo noted that no power cuts are expected due to the repair of a power unit at one of the nuclear power plants.

The company also said that yesterday, May 27, at the request of the Polish power system operator, Ukraine received surplus electricity from Poland from 13:00 to 17:00.

Ukrenergo and Oblenergo grids

In the evening and in the morning, three high-voltage lines of Ukrenergo in the central and western regions were disconnected by protection measures. There were no power outages, and the lines are back in operation.

According to Ukrenergo, as of morning , 405 settlements are without power. Due to the fighting , there are new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

Import and export

During the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 17,222 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,475 MW in some hours.

Ukrenergo emphasized that exports are not taking place and are not planned.