Electricity limits are not expected today, imports from 5 countries are planned - Ukrenergo

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65553 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138308 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143437 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236961 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171149 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163332 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147696 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112928 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205312 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 63440 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108976 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 45829 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104673 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 41603 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236961 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218685 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205312 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231421 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218653 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 1098 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 11034 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104673 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108976 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158136 views
Electricity limits are not expected today, imports from 5 countries are planned - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26993 views

As of today, Ukraine does not expect any restrictions on electricity consumption, and imports are planned from 5 countries - Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova.

Consumption limits for the regions of Ukraine are not forecasted today. Electricity imports are planned from 5 countries. This was reported on Tuesday by the press service of Ukrenergo, UNN reports. 

Currently, the application of electricity consumption limits for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine is not expected

- the message says. 

Ukrenergo noted that no power cuts are expected due to the repair of a power unit at one of the nuclear power plants. 

The company also said that yesterday, May 27, at the request of the Polish power system operator, Ukraine received surplus electricity from Poland from 13:00 to 17:00. 

Ukrenergo and Oblenergo grids

In the evening and in the morning, three high-voltage lines of Ukrenergo in the central and western regions were disconnected by protection measures. There were no power outages, and the lines are back in operation. 

According to Ukrenergo, as of morning , 405 settlements are without power. Due to the fighting , there are new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

Import and export 

During the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 17,222 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,475 MW in some hours.

Ukrenergo emphasized that exports are not taking place and are not planned.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising