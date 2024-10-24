Elections in Georgia: all those who voted will be able to visit up to 30 nightclubs and bars for free
Kyiv • UNN
Venues in different cities of Georgia and abroad are holding National Election After Party events. Voters with a voting record will receive free entry and a drink at bars and clubs.
In Georgia, after the polls close at 20:00, all those who have passed the marking procedure will be able to join the parties without buying tickets. Also, those who have voted can get a free welcome drink, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.
The campaign involves establishments in all major cities of Georgia.
Tbilisi: Aprili, Meoba, Left Bank, Mutant Radio, Deda Enis Bari, Tone, Mtkvarize, Khidi, Moulin Electric, Love Bar, all labels 8000 Mosavali, Kamora, Pluto Record, Plus One, Tbil Orgia, Pub 44 and others.
Kutaisi: Barieri, Ziari Bar.
Zugdidi: Bjaminoli, Megobari.
Batumi: Adgili, Fanjara, 8000 Mosavali, Circus (performance of the popular band LIO with ILA).
Telavi: Badia (concert by Yvela), Playroom, Dzveli Telavi.
Georgian immigrants will also be able to participate. In Berlin - at 8000 Mosavali, Lurji Mela, in Prague - at Derg, and in Madrid - at Munchies by Foodgoddess.
The initiative is called National Election After Party, NEAP. It aims to increase youth participation in voting and is part of a larger pre-election communication campaign called "The Choice is Yours" (არჩევანი შენია).
