Eggs, poultry and corn: what import restrictions are envisaged by Ukraine's "trade visa-free regime" with the EU

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69215 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104821 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147843 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152095 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248636 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173734 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165055 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224960 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101857 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40329 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35052 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53243 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46908 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248636 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224960 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236939 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223813 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69209 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46908 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53243 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112562 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113486 views
Eggs, poultry and corn: what import restrictions are envisaged by Ukraine's "trade visa-free regime" with the EU

Eggs, poultry and corn: what import restrictions are envisaged by Ukraine's "trade visa-free regime" with the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28201 views

The European Union has approved the extension of the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports for another year, but has imposed restrictions on imports of certain goods such as eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, corn, cereals and honey from Ukraine to protect the interests of local producers.

On Monday, May 13, the Council of the European Union approved the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, but the partners imposed restrictions on imports of certain goods from Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the European Commission.

Details 

It is noted that as part of this agreement, the EU has imposed restrictions on imports of certain goods from Ukraine, in particular, eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, corn, cereals and honey. The new trade conditions will come into effect on June 6.

The European Commission explained that  in order to ensure the regulation of economic relations, the "trade visa-free regime" will also include a ban on the import of certain products from Ukraine.  

European Council approves revision of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy: this was demanded by protesting farmers13.05.24, 16:35 • 31864 views

This is to prevent disruptions in the EU internal market and protect the interests of local producers. In particular, the restrictions will apply to:

  • eggs;
  • birds;
  • sugar;
  • oats;
  • corn;
  • cereals;
  • honey.

Imports of these goods will be restricted when a certain level is reached, which is determined by the average import level between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023.  

In the face of the devastation caused by Russia's war of unprovoked aggression, this "trade visa-free regime" is a vital support for the Ukrainian economy. It will ensure the movement of Ukrainian goods and address the concerns of the EU's agri-food sector. Thanks to the profits generated by Ukrainian exports to and through the EU, Ukraine will have more financial means to win this war, and will be in a stronger position to recover from it  

- Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said .

Addendum

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine emphasized that the EU's autonomous trade preferences mean that no anti-dumping and safeguard measures will be applied to metallurgical products.

Ukraine may lose millions due to new EU restrictions on agricultural imports - media27.03.24, 14:10 • 25346 views

At the same time, a sharp change in trade flows between Ukraine and the EU, including a sharp increase in trade in certain goods through neighboring EU member states, led to a number of negative decisions, including the blocking of the border.

Most importantly, both Ukraine and the EU have agreed that this extension of autonomous trade preferences will be the last one, and by next summer the parties will update the Association Agreement to establish predictable terms of trade for the period before accession to the EU

- Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her,  such negotiations will cover not only duties on agricultural products that have not yet been liberalized, but also production standards, so as to remove prejudice against Ukrainian products.

The government will also try to achieve the lifting of all temporary measures taken by neighboring EU member states and Ukraine that contradict the logic of open trade between us

Recall

In March, the EU Permanent Representatives approved the extension of the so-called autonomous trade measures (trade visa-free regime) for Ukraine for the next year. 

Polish Foreign Minister Calls for Reinstatement of EU Restrictions on Ukrainian Food Imports27.02.24, 16:27 • 30388 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising