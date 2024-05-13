Eggs, poultry and corn: what import restrictions are envisaged by Ukraine's "trade visa-free regime" with the EU

On Monday, May 13, the Council of the European Union approved the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, but the partners imposed restrictions on imports of certain goods from Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the European Commission.

Details

It is noted that as part of this agreement, the EU has imposed restrictions on imports of certain goods from Ukraine, in particular, eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, corn, cereals and honey. The new trade conditions will come into effect on June 6.

The European Commission explained that in order to ensure the regulation of economic relations, the "trade visa-free regime" will also include a ban on the import of certain products from Ukraine.

European Council approves revision of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy: this was demanded by protesting farmers

This is to prevent disruptions in the EU internal market and protect the interests of local producers. In particular, the restrictions will apply to:

eggs;

birds;

sugar;

oats;

corn;

cereals;

honey.

Imports of these goods will be restricted when a certain level is reached, which is determined by the average import level between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023.

In the face of the devastation caused by Russia's war of unprovoked aggression, this "trade visa-free regime" is a vital support for the Ukrainian economy. It will ensure the movement of Ukrainian goods and address the concerns of the EU's agri-food sector. Thanks to the profits generated by Ukrainian exports to and through the EU, Ukraine will have more financial means to win this war, and will be in a stronger position to recover from it - Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said .

Addendum

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine emphasized that the EU's autonomous trade preferences mean that no anti-dumping and safeguard measures will be applied to metallurgical products.

Ukraine may lose millions due to new EU restrictions on agricultural imports - media

At the same time, a sharp change in trade flows between Ukraine and the EU, including a sharp increase in trade in certain goods through neighboring EU member states, led to a number of negative decisions, including the blocking of the border.

Most importantly, both Ukraine and the EU have agreed that this extension of autonomous trade preferences will be the last one, and by next summer the parties will update the Association Agreement to establish predictable terms of trade for the period before accession to the EU - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, such negotiations will cover not only duties on agricultural products that have not yet been liberalized, but also production standards, so as to remove prejudice against Ukrainian products.

The government will also try to achieve the lifting of all temporary measures taken by neighboring EU member states and Ukraine that contradict the logic of open trade between us

Recall

In March, the EU Permanent Representatives approved the extension of the so-called autonomous trade measures (trade visa-free regime) for Ukraine for the next year.

Polish Foreign Minister Calls for Reinstatement of EU Restrictions on Ukrainian Food Imports