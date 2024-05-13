European Council approves revision of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy: this was demanded by protesting farmers

Today, on May 13, the Council of the European Union officially approved the revision of some basic acts of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in response to the concerns of farmers protesting against it in the EU. This is stated in the statement of the EU Council, according to UNN.

As noted, the revision of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy is a response to "concerns expressed by farmers in recent months and takes into account the impact of geopolitical events, such as the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and extreme weather events.

The updated rules simplify and reduce the administrative burden and provide greater flexibility in meeting certain environmental conditions, while ensuring predictability for farmers.

The text strikes a balance between the need to preserve the principles of sustainable development laid down in the current MTP and to ensure effective and efficient solutions to farmers' problems.



The document will now be signed by representatives of the Council and the European Parliament. It will then be published in the Official Journal and will come into force the day after publication, by the end of May.

As noted, farmers will be able to retroactively apply some of the new rules related to environmental conditions in 2024.

A number of EU countries have been affected by farmers' protests. They are protesting against environmental regulations, subsidy cuts, and bureaucracy.