European Council approves revision of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy: this was demanded by protesting farmers

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70160 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105007 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148008 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152246 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248805 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173770 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165081 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148266 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225054 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102054 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41283 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36026 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54303 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48121 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248805 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237025 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223891 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70160 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48121 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54303 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112601 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113525 views
European Council approves revision of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy: this was demanded by protesting farmers

European Council approves revision of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy: this was demanded by protesting farmers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31865 views

The European Council has approved a revision of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy in response to concerns raised by protesting farmers. The document simplifies and reduces the administrative burden on farmers.

Today, on May 13, the Council of the European Union officially approved the revision of some basic acts of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in response to the concerns of farmers protesting against it in the EU. This is stated in the statement of the EU Council, according to UNN

Details 

As noted, the revision of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy is a response to "concerns expressed by farmers in recent months and takes into account the impact of geopolitical events, such as the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and extreme weather events.

Main viewing points

  • The updated rules simplify and reduce the administrative burden and provide greater flexibility in meeting certain environmental conditions, while ensuring predictability for farmers.
  • The text strikes a balance between the need to preserve the principles of sustainable development laid down in the current MTP and to ensure effective and efficient solutions to farmers' problems.

The document will now be signed by representatives of the Council and the European Parliament. It will then be published in the Official Journal and will come into force the day after publication, by the end of May.

As noted, farmers will be able to retroactively apply some of the new rules related to environmental conditions in 2024.

In Spain, the far right has begun to use farmers' protests to improve its position before the elections06.05.24, 15:38 • 18140 views

Recall

A number of EU countries have been affected by farmers' protests. They are protesting against environmental regulations, subsidy cuts, and bureaucracy.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the WorldAgronomy news
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

