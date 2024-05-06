In Spain, the far right has begun to use farmers' protests to improve its position before the elections

Spanish farmer-oriented groups have begun to work together with far-right parties to overcome progressive political currents in the EU in the upcoming elections. UNN writes about this with reference to Euronews.

In Valencia, Spain, the European far-right is seeking to enlist the support of farmers in the upcoming European elections in June. They have entered into a joint cooperation agreement to capitalize on farmers' discontent and act as their advocates in the elections.

Spain's Platform 6-F, which unites more than 500 primary organizations, has joined a dozen European agricultural associations that have created a common front to promote ideas they share with the European Group of Conservatives and Reformists. In particular, they demand an end to the Green Deal, protection of the European internal market, and termination of free trade agreements with third countries such as Ukraine, Morocco, etc.

Although Platform 6-F positions itself as an independent movement, its organizers include figures close to the far right. For example, one of its members, Ramon Tamames, is the nephew of a candidate from another far-right party, Vox, which also targets farmers.

Representatives of Platform 6-F promise that they will not campaign for a particular party. However, they outlined some parties that farmers should not support.

"We didn't tell people who to vote for, we just told voters which parties had done nothing good. We put a red cross on them, and people understood," explained one of their representatives.

The newspaper writes that apparently the SOS Rural platform, under the slogan "Save the farmers," decided to try to influence political parties to include their demands in their election programs in order to win the sympathy of 700,000 Spanish farmers, whose votes could be decisive in the upcoming European elections.

Despite the similarities, Platform 6-F seems to have distanced itself from the more conservative talking points of Vox, a far-right party. However, according to analysts, the protests against EU agricultural policy are benefiting Vox.

As in many other European countries, farmers in Spain are dissatisfied with the EU's new green measures. They demand more flexibility in legislation, tighter controls on non-EU products, and more government assistance from the European Union.

At the beginning of the year, they held protests in several regions of the country, blocking roads.

