Due to the surplus of electricity, Ukrainian NPPs have been switched to a reduced load

Against the backdrop of a long-term surplus of electricity in the Ukrainian power system, the NPP unit was switched to a reduced load. This is reported by the press service of NNEGC Energoatom, UNN writes.

Details

Due to the surplus of electricity observed in the Ukrainian power system for the second week in a row, several power units of nuclear power plants are operating at reduced capacity, and Energoatom JSC is preparing them for scheduled repairs - the company summarized.

It is noted that the repair campaign in the nuclear industry was scheduled to begin on March 13.

In 2024, Energoatom promises to exceed its electricity generation plan

However, the current situation allows us to start it 5 days earlier, on March 8. This will allow us to prepare nuclear power units for the 2024/25 outage faster and optimize repair and maintenance schedules, including fuel refueling.

The company said that the maximum optimization of the repair schedule will allow Ukrainians to have a stable electricity supply both in summer and during the next heating season.

As of March 7, Ukrainian NPPs generated 6,950 MW, which is the largest volume among all generators. Nuclear power plants operate stably and reliably - the company summarized.

Recall

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko says that starting March 1 Ukraine will increase its ability to export electricity to Europe