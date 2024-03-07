Due to the surplus of electricity, Ukrainian NPPs have been switched to a reduced load

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11267 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 31172 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30579 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 184285 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170596 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170001 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217223 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248352 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154145 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371426 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 31172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 184285 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151555 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170596 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161639 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3644 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16709 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17591 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22495 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30554 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Due to the surplus of electricity, Ukrainian NPPs have been switched to a reduced load

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23328 views

Due to the long-term surplus of electricity in Ukraine, several nuclear power units are operating at reduced capacity, and Energoatom is preparing them for scheduled repairs ahead of schedule.

Due to the surplus of electricity, Ukrainian NPPs have been switched to a reduced load

Against the backdrop of a long-term surplus of electricity in the Ukrainian power system, the NPP unit was switched to a reduced load. This is reported by the press service of NNEGC Energoatom, UNN writes.

Details

Due to the surplus of electricity observed in the Ukrainian power system for the second week in a row, several power units of nuclear power plants are operating at reduced capacity, and Energoatom JSC is preparing them for scheduled repairs  

- the company summarized.

It is noted that the repair campaign in the nuclear industry was scheduled to begin on March 13.

In 2024, Energoatom promises to exceed its electricity generation plan28.02.24, 16:15 • 22819 views

However, the current situation allows us to start it 5 days earlier, on March 8. This will allow us to prepare nuclear power units for the 2024/25 outage faster and optimize repair and maintenance schedules, including fuel refueling.  

The company said that the maximum optimization of the repair schedule will allow Ukrainians to have a stable electricity supply both in summer and during the next heating season.

As of March 7, Ukrainian NPPs generated 6,950 MW, which is the largest volume among all generators. Nuclear power plants operate stably and reliably

- the company summarized.

Recall

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko says that starting March 1 Ukraine will increase its ability to export electricity to Europe

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
Herman Galushchenko
Europe
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11