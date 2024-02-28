In 2024, Energoatom promises to exceed its electricity generation plan

Starting in 2023, NNEGC Energoatom will increase electricity generation at nuclear power units located in the territory controlled by Ukraine. This was stated by the company's press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in 2023, electricity was generated by 4.8 billion kWh more than in the previous year.

Realizing that the racist shelling of Ukraine's energy system has caused great damage to it, Energoatom has made every effort to lend a shoulder to the country and prevent Ukrainians from plunging into cold and darkness - said Petro Kotin, Chairman of the Board of NNEGC.

The company emphasizes that in 2024, it is planned to generate another 1.2 billion kWh more than last year.

In the first two months of this year, the plan was exceeded - emphasized in Energoatom.

Recall

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that starting March 1 Ukraine will increase its ability to export electricity to Europe