Due to health problems: Borrell temporarily refuses to make public appearances

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, is forced to skip the next debate in the European Parliament. The diplomat said this on his page in X, UNN reports.

According to him, due to health problems, doctors advised him to temporarily give up public speaking.

Unfortunately, I had to miss the debate in the European Parliament due to a minor health issue - my doctors advised me to postpone public events for a few days. I look forward to resuming my full schedule soon - Borrell said.

He also thanked a number of European commissioners and representatives of Belgium, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council.

In February, it also became known about the health problems of US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin. He was even hospitalized with an urgent bladder problem and had to hand over his duties to deputy Kathleen Hicks