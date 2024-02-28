Due to health problems: Borrell temporarily refuses to make public appearances

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31346 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 116217 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 73373 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 281889 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238743 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192934 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231891 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251751 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157767 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372192 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49900 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 116218 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 281889 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215354 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238743 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21118 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29134 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72605 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79695 views
Due to health problems: Borrell temporarily refuses to make public appearances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21355 views

EU High Representative Josep Borrell is forced to miss a debate in the European Parliament because his doctors advised him to avoid public events for a short time due to minor health problems.

Due to health problems: Borrell temporarily refuses to make public appearances

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, is forced to skip the next debate in the European Parliament. The diplomat said this on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, due to health problems, doctors advised him to temporarily give up public speaking.

Unfortunately, I had to miss the debate in the European Parliament due to a minor health issue - my doctors advised me to postpone public events for a few days. I look forward to resuming my full schedule soon

- Borrell said. 

He also thanked a number of European commissioners and representatives of Belgium, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council.

We will remind

In February, it also became known about the health problems of US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin. He was even hospitalized with an urgent bladder problem and had to hand over his duties to deputy Kathleen Hicks

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
European Parliament
Council of the European Union
European Union
Josep Borrell
Belgium
