Due to damage to the energy infrastructure in Ukraine, restrictions are in place in two regions - Ministry of Energy

Due to significant damage to the energy infrastructure in two regions of Ukraine, schedules of restrictions for consumers are in effect. Kyiv also attracted emergency assistance from EU countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Generation, transmission, consumption

Due to network constraints on the transmission system operator's lines, outage schedules were applied yesterday in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih.

Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today. In other regions, consumers were not limited to - the Ministry of Energy said.

The agency said that the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance.

During the evening peak hours, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity was supplied from the power systems of Romania and Poland. The total volume of emergency supply was less than one percent of daily electricity consumption.

In the southern regions, to prevent overloading of equipment at one of the high-voltage substations, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from renewable energy sources from 10:00 to 15:30 - said the Ministry of Energy.

Import/Export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 872 MWh.

Recall

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that after massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the situation in the energy system is quite complicated, and losses have exceeded $1 billion and continue to grow.