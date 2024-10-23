Dry and warm: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Dry weather is expected in Ukraine on October 23 with temperatures of 2-7° at night and 11-16° during the day. Southwest wind with a shift to northwest, 5-10 m/s. In Kyiv, the temperature will be 5-7° at night and 12-14° during the day.
Dry weather is expected in Ukraine today, with temperatures of 11-19° during the day, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, October 23 will be without precipitation.
Southwest wind with a shift to northwest, 5-10 m/s.
Temperatures at night are 2-7°C, up to 10°C on the Black Sea coast; during the day 11-16°C, in the southern part 14-19°C.
Weather forecast for the Kyiv region
No precipitation. Southwest wind with a shift to northwest, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be 2-7° Celsius, during the day 11-16°. In Kyiv, the temperature will be 5-7°C at night and 12-14°C during the day.