Drones once again attacked the Leningrad region, damaging the port of Ust-Luga

Russia's Leningrad region suffered a massive drone attack overnight. According to the region's governor, Alexander Drozdenko, air defense forces initially shot down 18 drones, and later he reported another 27 alleged UAVs hit. This is reported by UNN.

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Later, Russian authorities confirmed damage in the Ust-Luga port area. According to Drozdenko, there is damage to the port infrastructure as a result of the UAV attack.

According to official information from the Russian side, there were no casualties. At the same time, the repulsion of the attack, according to local authorities, lasted for several waves.

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