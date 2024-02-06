ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Destruction of the Ivanivets missile boat: a kamikaze drone operator tells the details of the operation in the Black Sea

Destruction of the Ivanivets missile boat: a kamikaze drone operator tells the details of the operation in the Black Sea

 24777 views

The Ukrainian military explained that the defensive weapons on board russian warships are not designed for drones. Therefore, the occupiers are sometimes forced to use cannons.

Ten Ukrainian surface drones took part in the attack on the russian Ivanivets missile boat. One of the drone operators told this in an exclusive commentary to CNN , UNN reports.

Details

A serviceman who participated in a special operation to eliminate a russian ship revealed unique details of the boat's damage. 

According to him, ten MAGURA units were used for the attack, six of which hit and eventually sank a russian warship. He also explained why the russian military tried to neutralize the drone with small arms.

The military officer emphasized that the defensive weapons on board russian warships were not designed for drones. Therefore, targets such as the Ivanovets missile boat are forced to use guns that are more suitable for fighting other ships.

CNN journalists also witnessed a demonstration of drone operations in the Black Sea. They saw one of the drones - identical to the one used against the Ivanivets - making sharp turns at high speed on autopilot.

The military notes that at nearly six meters long, MAGURA drones can float above the water, but remain a difficult target for russians.

They are quite difficult to see, especially in the open sea. This size of the drone makes it difficult to control, as the sea can be rough, but it also makes it much harder for the enemy to hit us

- MAGURA operator told CNN in a comment .

Addendum

The military also spoke about the peculiarities of the Ukrainian surface kamikaze drone.

According to one of the drone operators, MAGURAs are only a few meters long and are based on a jet ski design, but they have a long range of about 800 kilometers.

This allows a special unit in the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) to launch maritime drones at targets in the Crimea "from large sections of the Ukrainian coastline.

CNN noted that, controlled from afar via Starlink, Ukraine's maritime drones can also be pre-programmed for long journeys across the Black Sea. At the same time, the pilot constantly monitors the drone's path, and the final strike on the target is often controlled manually.

Recall

British intelligence says that Ukraine's sinking of the russian missile boat "Ivanovets" will lead to a decrease in the capabilities of the russian Black Sea Fleet.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
cnnCNN
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

