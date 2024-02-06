Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has disabled a third of the russian Black Sea Fleet - StratCom

Since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Defense Forces have disabled a third of the russian Black Sea Fleet. This is reported by the Strategic Communications Directorate (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our military disabled 24 russian ships and one submarine - the post reads.

StratCom noted that as of the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the russian Black Sea Fleet had 74 warships.

Aggression against Ukraine is harmful to your fleet - StratCom summarized in .

Recall

British intelligence says that Ukraine's sinking of the russian missile boat "Ivanovets" will lead to a decrease in the capabilities of the russian Black Sea Fleet.

