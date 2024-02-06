"We limited the enemy's capabilities": the SOF reported on an effective special operation off the coast of Crimea and showed footage

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 10419 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104212 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131972 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132207 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173245 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170428 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277984 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178083 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167060 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148753 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 36361 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 99758 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 96983 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101428 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 51829 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 10419 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277984 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246323 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231500 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256909 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 16158 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131972 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104526 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104616 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120847 views
Actual
"We limited the enemy's capabilities": the SOF reported on an effective special operation off the coast of Crimea and showed footage

"We limited the enemy's capabilities": the SOF reported on an effective special operation off the coast of Crimea and showed footage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31012 views

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported a highly complex and effective operation in the Black Sea off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday a special operation "Citadel" in the Black Sea off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea and the explosion of an enemy target, UNN reports.

Details

"Operators of the 73rd Maritime Center of the Armed Forces conducted a highly complex and effective operation in the Black Sea off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea, working with lightning speed in the area of potential enemy attack," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

According to intelligence, one of the illegally seized production platforms was reportedly used by the Russians to enhance the operation of the Iranian-made Mohajer-6 unmanned reconnaissance aircraft. Namely, as indicated, they installed equipment that increases the range and radius of its operation. The enemy used this UAV to conduct reconnaissance and subsequently launch strikes with Shahed kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure in southern Ukraine, the SSO noted.

"In addition, the enemy installed a Neva-B radar station for detecting surface objects (from motor boats to ships) on the platform. With the help of this radar, the Russians controlled the situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"After careful planning and preparation, the group of the 73rd Maritime Center of the SSO began the task of destroying enemy targets. The special operation was carried out in the area of constant patrolling by the Russian aviation and navy. At night, the boats of the 73rd Maritime Center of the Special Forces came close to the production platform. After special operations and clearing, the facility was mined. The combat team moved to a safe distance and blew up the enemy target. As a result, important enemy equipment was captured and a mast with an antenna was blown up," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that "a successful special operation ensured safer movement of ships and limited the enemy's capabilities in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Zelensky honors DIU servicemen for defeating Ivanovets missile ship and presents awards03.02.24, 15:30 • 33239 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
qods-mohajer-6Qods Mohajer-6
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising