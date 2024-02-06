"We limited the enemy's capabilities": the SOF reported on an effective special operation off the coast of Crimea and showed footage

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday a special operation "Citadel" in the Black Sea off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea and the explosion of an enemy target, UNN reports.

Details

"Operators of the 73rd Maritime Center of the Armed Forces conducted a highly complex and effective operation in the Black Sea off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea, working with lightning speed in the area of potential enemy attack," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

According to intelligence, one of the illegally seized production platforms was reportedly used by the Russians to enhance the operation of the Iranian-made Mohajer-6 unmanned reconnaissance aircraft. Namely, as indicated, they installed equipment that increases the range and radius of its operation. The enemy used this UAV to conduct reconnaissance and subsequently launch strikes with Shahed kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure in southern Ukraine, the SSO noted.

"In addition, the enemy installed a Neva-B radar station for detecting surface objects (from motor boats to ships) on the platform. With the help of this radar, the Russians controlled the situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"After careful planning and preparation, the group of the 73rd Maritime Center of the SSO began the task of destroying enemy targets. The special operation was carried out in the area of constant patrolling by the Russian aviation and navy. At night, the boats of the 73rd Maritime Center of the Special Forces came close to the production platform. After special operations and clearing, the facility was mined. The combat team moved to a safe distance and blew up the enemy target. As a result, important enemy equipment was captured and a mast with an antenna was blown up," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that "a successful special operation ensured safer movement of ships and limited the enemy's capabilities in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

