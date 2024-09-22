Despite Russia's objections: UN reform plan adopted at New York summit

ukenru
11:19 PM • 105280 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178691 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 143745 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 146755 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 140383 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187994 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112198 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177897 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104811 views

February 28, 07:15 PM • 34113 views
February 28, 07:23 PM • 91324 views
February 28, 07:40 PM • 61420 views
February 28, 08:14 PM • 34574 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178691 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187994 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177897 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 205132 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 193888 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145086 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 144747 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 149221 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140445 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 23572 views

At the Future Summit in New York, 143 UN countries approved the “Pact for the Future”. The document contains intentions to solve global problems and reform the UN, despite Russia's attempts to introduce amendments.

On Sunday, September 22, ,  143 UN countries at the Future Summit in New York approved a German-led plan for reforming the United Nations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the UN.

Details

We are talking about the main document of the Future Summit, the Future Pact.

The document contains a list of countries' intentions to address global issues ranging from military conflicts and climate change to artificial intelligence and reforming the UN and global institutions.

The entire pact is set out on 42 pages and is divided into sections: "Sustainable Development and Financing for Development", "International Peace and Security", "Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Cooperation", "Youth and Future Generations".

Zelensky to address UN General Assembly on September 25 - media16.09.24, 16:55 • 46858 views

In particular, the section on peace and security states: "The scourge of war is taking on new and more dangerous forms. Today we are closer to nuclear confrontation than at any time since the end of the Cold War.

Countries pledge to act "collectively to maintain and restore international peace and security on land, at sea, in space, in cyberspace and in other emerging domains, to more effectively address interrelated global threats and to fulfill the promises contained in the UN Charter.

Addendum

It is noted that Russia tried to introduce its own amendments, threatening to refuse to support the consensus document. In particular, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin put to vote an amendment that would provide for the "principle of non-interference," which is allegedly important for the countries of the Global South so that the "collective West" does not impose its will on them.

Finnish President Calls for UN Security Council Reform and Expulsion of Russia18.09.24, 14:36 • 16897 views

The Russian diplomat called the draft "hypocritical" and criticized Secretary General Antonio Guterres for allegedly not taking into account all the proposals.

Nevertheless, the Russian amendments were rejected by 143 votes. As a result, the President of the General Assembly, Philemon Young, declared the Pact adopted and signed it.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of Ukraine's delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, which includes 10 high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga as head of the delegation.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
antonio-guterresAntónio Guterres
united-nationsUnited Nations
finlandFinland
new-york-cityNew York City
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

