On Sunday, September 22, , 143 UN countries at the Future Summit in New York approved a German-led plan for reforming the United Nations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the UN.

We are talking about the main document of the Future Summit, the Future Pact.

The document contains a list of countries' intentions to address global issues ranging from military conflicts and climate change to artificial intelligence and reforming the UN and global institutions.

The entire pact is set out on 42 pages and is divided into sections: "Sustainable Development and Financing for Development", "International Peace and Security", "Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Cooperation", "Youth and Future Generations".

In particular, the section on peace and security states: "The scourge of war is taking on new and more dangerous forms. Today we are closer to nuclear confrontation than at any time since the end of the Cold War.

Countries pledge to act "collectively to maintain and restore international peace and security on land, at sea, in space, in cyberspace and in other emerging domains, to more effectively address interrelated global threats and to fulfill the promises contained in the UN Charter.

It is noted that Russia tried to introduce its own amendments, threatening to refuse to support the consensus document. In particular, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin put to vote an amendment that would provide for the "principle of non-interference," which is allegedly important for the countries of the Global South so that the "collective West" does not impose its will on them.

The Russian diplomat called the draft "hypocritical" and criticized Secretary General Antonio Guterres for allegedly not taking into account all the proposals.

Nevertheless, the Russian amendments were rejected by 143 votes. As a result, the President of the General Assembly, Philemon Young, declared the Pact adopted and signed it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of Ukraine's delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, which includes 10 high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga as head of the delegation.