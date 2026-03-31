Despite being eliminated from the playoffs, Ukraine will play against Albania - where to watch the match

On Tuesday, March 31, the national teams of Ukraine and Albania will meet on the football field. The match will take place at the Estadio Ciutat de València in Valencia, with the game starting at 9:45 PM Kyiv time, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine is no longer participating in the final playoff round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. In the semi-finals, Serhiy Rebrov's team met the Swedish national football team and suffered a 1:3 defeat. In this match, the Ukrainians failed to launch focused attacks, while the Swedish team, in turn, capitalized on their opportunities, effectively using quick counterattacks. For Ukraine, this meant the end of their path to the final playoff stage, while Sweden continued to fight for a spot in the World Cup.

Albania also ended its journey in the semi-finals of the playoffs, losing to Poland in football with a score of 1:2.

The friendly match Ukraine - Albania can be watched online on the MEGOGO platform, as well as on the MEGOGO SPORT TV channel in digital broadcasting and cable networks.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team lost to Sweden with a score of 1:3 in the semi-finals of the qualification playoffs. The team lost all chances of reaching the final part of the World Cup.