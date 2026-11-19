The Danish Parliament on Thursday, November 19, approved a "hard-won" agreement with Greenland and the United States to strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic. This is the latest step aimed at easing months of tensions over the Trump administration’s pressure regarding the possible U.S. takeover of the vast, mineral-rich island, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

The trilateral agreement — between U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of Denmark and Greenland — paves the way for the creation of more American bases in Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. It also eases tensions within the Atlantic Alliance and with the European Union over Trump’s repeated calls for Greenland to become part of the United States, the publication notes.

The Folketing’s 109–0 vote is the final step: the agreement will enter into force after being signed by the parliaments of Denmark and Greenland, after which the United States will be officially notified by diplomatic note.

The Greenlandic Parliament approved the agreement earlier this month, also without a single vote against it.

Greenland will ratify an agreement with the United States on expanding the American military presence on the island

"Today is an important day," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote on Facebook. "It has been a difficult process."

She said the agreement respects Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Kenneth Howery welcomed the "strong support" in the Danish Parliament for ratification of the agreement, "which paves the way for its entry into force."

"This agreement is a tremendous achievement that modernizes our partnership to address future security challenges and strengthens the security of the United States, the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, and all of NATO," he wrote on X.

The aim is to strengthen the U.S. military presence in Greenland while keeping the self-governing island under Denmark’s control. It will still remain in force if Greenland ultimately chooses independence.

What the agreement provides for

Trump and the leaders of Greenland and Denmark signed the agreement in September in New York after months of quiet behind-the-scenes negotiations aimed at addressing his security concerns and Denmark’s and Greenland’s fears over a possible U.S. takeover.

Under the agreement, which is based on the 1951 defense agreement, the United States may expand its military presence on the island and "modernize and expand" its activities at Pituffik Space Base in the remote northwest.

The U.S. may also establish "defense areas" at Narsarsuaq in the south and Mestersvig in eastern Greenland, and may create additional defense areas across the territory and expand its military operations or facilities.

The three parties expressed support for increased NATO involvement in the Arctic and for granting the U.S. military access to Greenland to defend NATO territory, including through the "Golden Dome defense system."

Following repeated U.S. warnings about threats in the region from the geostrategic rivals Russia and China, the agreement states that only NATO members may establish manned or unmanned military installations in Greenland.

Trump called Greenland "the greatest gift" to the United States from Europe