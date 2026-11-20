After the Democrats’ victory in the Texas elections, Elon Musk’s companies may face increased scrutiny. The state’s new leadership plans to review the terms under which SpaceX operates, including rocket launches, the construction of a $24 billion data center, and a possible merger with Tesla. Politico reports, according to UNN.

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Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa said she was ready to work with Musk, but on terms that benefit the state’s residents.

We can have strong working relationships with Elon Musk and his companies, but they must be built on our terms - Gina Hinojosa said.

One of the main issues is SpaceX’s plans to increase the number of rocket launches from 25 to 456 per year. Local residents fear the negative impact on wildlife, water quality, and nearby homes. In addition, the launches lead to the closure of the public beach in Boca Chica.

The state’s future attorney general, Nathan Johnson, also promised to investigate a possible merger between SpaceX and Tesla over concerns about excessive business concentration.

Elon Musk will be held to the same standards as everyone else - Johnson said.

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The $24 billion data center in Brownsville, which SpaceX plans to use to develop artificial intelligence, has also come under scrutiny. The project also includes the construction of a gas-fired power plant.

On Tuesday, Cameron County commissioners voted against advancing a proposal to grant the company tax incentives. If the deal were implemented, SpaceX could save billions of dollars.

After the defeat of the Republican candidates he supported, Musk himself expressed optimism about future cooperation with Texas’s new administration. At the same time, he admitted that he felt "pretty stupid" because of the amount spent on the election campaign.

According to the publication, Musk spent nearly $500 million supporting Republican candidates in Texas and other states, but many of them lost the elections.

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