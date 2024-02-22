Defense forces regain several positions in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors - Likhova

Ukrainian troops regained several positions in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors. In the Avdiivka sector, more than a dozen Russian occupants surrendered or were captured. This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Mr. Lykhoviy said that the hottest spot is the Maryinka direction.

"Today, by 18:00, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 31 times in the Mariinka sector in the area of Novomykhailivka and Pobeda with the support of aviation, and the day is not over yet," said Lykhoviy.

According to him, the situation in the Avdiivka sector is also hot.

"By 18:00 today, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the vicinity of Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske villages," said Lykhoviy.

He noted that out of the entire operational area of the Tavria jet air defense system, Donetsk region, i.e. the Maryinka and Avdiivka directions, accounted for the vast majority of air, artillery and kamikaze strikes.

"At the same time, the situation is dynamic, and in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors our troops regained several positions, and in the Avdiivka sector our troops surrendered or were captured by more than a dozen Russian occupants," said Lykhoviy.

Addendum

On February 21, Lykhoviy reportedthat the Russians had somewhat intensified their attempts to advance in the Avdiivka sector.