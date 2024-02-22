$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30797 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 113865 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72190 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 279078 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236867 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192298 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231473 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251658 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157669 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372166 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Defense forces regain several positions in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors - Likhova

Kyiv • UNN

 27360 views

Ukrainian troops regained several positions at the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, capturing more than a dozen Russian soldiers.

Defense forces regain several positions in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors - Likhova

Ukrainian troops regained several positions in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors. In the Avdiivka sector, more than a dozen Russian occupants surrendered or were captured. This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Mr. Lykhoviy said that the hottest spot is the Maryinka direction.

"Today, by 18:00, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 31 times in the Mariinka sector in the area of Novomykhailivka and Pobeda with the support of aviation, and the day is not over yet," said Lykhoviy.

According to him, the situation in the Avdiivka sector is also hot.

"By 18:00 today, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the vicinity of Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske villages," said Lykhoviy.

He noted that out of the entire operational area of the Tavria jet air defense system, Donetsk region, i.e. the Maryinka and Avdiivka directions, accounted for the vast majority of air, artillery and kamikaze strikes.

"At the same time, the situation is dynamic, and in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors our troops regained several positions, and in the Avdiivka sector our troops surrendered or were captured by more than a dozen Russian occupants," said Lykhoviy.

Likhovoy on the situation near Vuhledar: under control22.02.24, 13:52 • 250461 view

Addendum

On February 21, Lykhoviy reportedthat the Russians had somewhat intensified their attempts to advance in the Avdiivka sector.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ugledar
Orlovka
Donetsk
