DeepState: Russians advance near Ivanivske and Verbove, fighting for Robotyne continues

Russians advanced near Ivanivske and Verbove in Bakhmut district of Donetsk region. Fighting continues south and west of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia. This is evidenced by the updated map of the monitoring group DeepState , reports UNN.

The enemy advanced near Ivanivske and Verbove. Fighting continues south and west of Robotyne. - DeepState noted.

According to DeepState's observation data, the enemy has been actively attacking the Robotyn salient since yesterday. Russian invaders are trying to enter Robotyn itself, fighting for a stronghold south of the village. However, so far it has been unsuccessful, our fighters are holding the lines they have won.

However, it is known that the occupiers pushed through the defense near Verbove.

Stabilization measures are ongoing. Without the introduction of reserves, a bad situation may arise - both our side and the enemy realize this. - analysts noted.

Earlier UNN wrote with reference to the head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit Dmytro Lykhovoy that the situation in the Zaporizhzhya sector was stabilized, there were no losses of positions.

The Russian army attempted to attack in the Zaporizhzhia sector the day before , but the Ukrainian Armed Forces defeated them. In particular, the Ukrainian military destroyed 18 pieces of equipment and 70 occupants.