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Cyberpolice identifies five online car-buying fraud schemes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Fraudsters sell nonexistent cars, forge documents, and send phishing links. The Cyberpolice advises against rushing to make a payment.

Cyberpolice identifies five online car-buying fraud schemes

The Cyber Police warned about the dangers of buying cars online. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that fraudsters try to attract the attention of potential buyers with phrases such as "car at a low price," "urgent sale," and "quick document verification."

Behind attractive offers may be advertisements for the sale of nonexistent cars, forged documents, and other fraudulent schemes

- the statement says.

What schemes do fraudsters use?

  • They demand an advance payment for a car that does not exist. They create artificial hype, assuring buyers that other purchasers are already interested in the car and that a deposit must therefore be paid urgently.
    • They sell cars with forged documents that are in fact subject to encumbrances.
      • They send phishing links allegedly for reserving a car or confirming payment. After visiting such websites and entering payment details, people may lose money and hand over their personal data to fraudsters.
        • They offer "quick processing" through intermediaries or promise to send a "ready-made package of documents" by mail within Ukraine or abroad.
          • They promise to fully check a car against all databases. Remember: information about arrests or encumbrances is unavailable in open sources, so such a "check" cannot guarantee a safe purchase.

            In Dnipro, fraudsters profited from deceiving EU citizens with crypto through call centers; elite cars and millions in foreign currency were found – Prosecutor General23.02.26, 11:23 • 9227 views

            How can you protect yourself?

            • Do not send money to unknown accounts or cards;
              • Personally inspect the car and documents before purchasing;
                • Do not follow suspicious links;
                  • Use only official government online resources and carefully check the website address.

                    "Do not rush to transfer money, even if you are persuaded that a выгодная offer is available only now. First check the car, the documents, and the terms of the deal," the Cyber Police added.

                    Let us remind you

                    Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine explained how to recognize fraudulent schemes involving certificates of conformity for cars.

                    Scammers sell "fake" cars online: cyber police warn of new fraud scheme17.09.25, 17:44 • 3505 views

                    Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                    Crimes and emergenciesAuto
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                    Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine