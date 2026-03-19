Cyberattack on Stryker causes hospital operation delays

A cyberattack on Stryker, one of the largest medical equipment manufacturers, has led to disruptions in hospital operations and delays in surgical procedures. Due to system problems, some medical procedures have been postponed. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The company confirmed a global outage in its IT infrastructure, which occurred after a cyberattack and affected the operation of equipment and services.

Outages affected surgery

Hospitals report difficulties using Stryker equipment, including robotic systems for operations. In some cases, patients had to wait or reschedule procedures.

Experts warn that such attacks on medical equipment suppliers can have a ripple effect and impact patient treatment.

Large-scale attack on a global company

Stryker operates in dozens of countries and supplies equipment for operations, implants, and hospitals. The attack disrupted the company's networks and internal systems.

Experts believe that the incident demonstrates the growing cyber threats to medical infrastructure, especially against the backdrop of global tensions.

Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the American medical company Stryker