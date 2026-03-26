Currency exchange rates on March 26: dollar and euro simultaneously depreciate

As of Thursday, March 26, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.87 hryvnias per US dollar. On Wednesday, the official exchange rate was 43.92 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be 50.85. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.8722 UAH (-5 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.8523 UAH (-5 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.9069 UAH (0 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.67-44.15 UAH, the euro at 50.60-51.25 UAH, the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.84-43.87 UAH/dollar and 50.80-50.83 UAH/euro.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine maintained the key policy rate at 15%, postponing further easing of monetary policy.

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