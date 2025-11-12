COVID-19 and ARVI incidence: almost 107 thousand sick, but the epidemic threshold has not been exceeded

From November 3 to 9, over fifty thousand children in Ukraine fell ill with influenza, COVID-19, and other ARVIs. However, the epidemic threshold has not been exceeded in any region, everyone is receiving treatment, and the number of sick people is decreasing. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Last week, from November 3 to 9, 106,789 people in Ukraine fell ill with influenza, COVID-19, and other ARVIs, of whom 58,753 were children. - informs the Ministry of Health.

According to the data, 2,676 patients were admitted to hospitals. Among them, 1,412 were children. The Ministry of Health assured that the patients received the necessary medical care. However, the epidemic threshold has not been exceeded in any region of Ukraine.

The situation remains stable. Compared to the previous week, the number of sick people decreased by 2%

In October, for the 43rd week of 2025, 9,845 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered, which is 3% less than the previous week. The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 31.9%, and 1 fatal case was recorded.