08:32 AM • 6130 views
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 17893 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 45688 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 47974 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 03:57 PM • 69006 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 107324 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 52501 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 82653 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68113 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 25461 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
COVID-19 and ARVI incidence: almost 107 thousand sick, but the epidemic threshold has not been exceeded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

In the week from November 3 to 9, 106,789 people in Ukraine fell ill with influenza, COVID-19, and other ARVI, of whom 58,753 were children. The epidemic threshold has not been exceeded in any region, and the number of sick people has decreased by 2%.

COVID-19 and ARVI incidence: almost 107 thousand sick, but the epidemic threshold has not been exceeded

From November 3 to 9, over fifty thousand children in Ukraine fell ill with influenza, COVID-19, and other ARVIs. However, the epidemic threshold has not been exceeded in any region, everyone is receiving treatment, and the number of sick people is decreasing. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

Last week, from November 3 to 9, 106,789 people in Ukraine fell ill with influenza, COVID-19, and other ARVIs, of whom 58,753 were children.

- informs the Ministry of Health.

According to the data, 2,676 patients were admitted to hospitals. Among them, 1,412 were children. The Ministry of Health assured that the patients received the necessary medical care. However, the epidemic threshold has not been exceeded in any region of Ukraine.

The situation remains stable. Compared to the previous week, the number of sick people decreased by 2%

Recall

In October, for the 43rd week of 2025, 9,845 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered, which is 3% less than the previous week. The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 31.9%, and 1 fatal case was recorded.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health
Ukraine