Court reinstates Supreme Court judge Bohdan Lviv, who has Russian citizenship

On January 10, the Kyiv District Administrative Court granted the claim of the former head of the Economic Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court, Bohdan Lviv, for reinstatement as a judge. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

To oblige the Supreme Court to enroll Bohdan Lviv in the staff of the Supreme Court - Alyona Kushnova, a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, read out the decision.

The court also ruled to recover Lviv's salary from the Supreme Court for the period of "forced absenteeism." A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court refused to comment on whether they would appeal the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

Addendum

On October 5, 2022, Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev dismissed Bohdan Lviv, head of the Commercial Court of Cassation, from the Supreme Court staff on the basis of a letter from the Security Service of Ukraine that he had Russian citizenship.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that Bohdan Lviv, the head of the Economic Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, has Russian citizenship.

Bohdan Lviv was elected deputy chairman of the new Supreme Court in 2017.

On September 15, 2022, an investigation by journalists of the Schemes project was published, according to which Lviv has had a passport of a Russian citizen since 1999 and an individual tax number in the official register of the Russian Federal Tax Service since 2010.