What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Court reinstates Supreme Court judge Bohdan Lviv, who has Russian citizenship

Court reinstates Supreme Court judge Bohdan Lviv, who has Russian citizenship

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31971 views

The Kyiv court reinstated Bohdan Lviv, a judge of the Supreme Court who holds Russian citizenship, in his position.

On January 10, the Kyiv District Administrative Court granted the claim of the former head of the Economic Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court, Bohdan Lviv, for reinstatement as a judge. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

To oblige the Supreme Court to enroll Bohdan Lviv in the staff of the Supreme Court

- Alyona Kushnova, a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, read out the decision.

The court also ruled to recover Lviv's salary from the Supreme Court for the period of "forced absenteeism." A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court refused to comment on whether they would appeal the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

Addendum

On October 5, 2022, Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev dismissed Bohdan Lviv, head of the Commercial Court of Cassation, from the Supreme Court staff on the basis of a letter from the Security Service of Ukraine that he had Russian citizenship.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that Bohdan Lviv, the head of the Economic Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, has Russian citizenship.

Bohdan Lviv was elected deputy chairman of the new Supreme Court in 2017.

On September 15, 2022, an investigation by journalists of the Schemes project was published, according to which Lviv has had a passport of a Russian citizen since 1999 and an individual tax number in the official register of the Russian Federal Tax Service since 2010.

