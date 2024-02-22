Court leaves Igor Hrynkevych in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has remanded in custody Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, suspected of giving an undue benefit to a State Bureau of Investigation official. UNN reports this with reference to the court.

On February 22, 2024, the court considered the appeal filed by the defense against the decision of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv dated December 30, 2023, which granted the motion of the SBI investigator and imposed on the suspect Hrynkevych a preventive measure in the form of detention until February 26, 2024, inclusive, with the simultaneous setting of bail in the amount of UAH 429,440,000, imposing on the suspect, in case of bail, obligations, including wearing an electronic control device.

"As a result of the appeal hearing, the decision of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv dated December 30, 2023, was upheld, and the appeal of the defense was dismissed," the statement said.

Addendum

Ihor Hrynkevych is a suspect in two criminal cases. He was detained on December 29, 2023, for offering a $500,000 bribe to one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for assistance in returning property seized from companies he controlled during the investigation.

The next day after his arrest, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on him . Hrynkevych was sent to custody with the possibility of bail. Already during his stay in the pre-trial detention center, Hrynkevych was served with a second suspicion - of supplying low-quality clothing to the army.

The State Bureau of Investigation has seized the property of the family of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.