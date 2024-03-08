Controlling or covering up the traces: Groysman's ally "unexpectedly" decided to ask how a firm with a dubious reputation builds shelters

The mayor of Vinnytsia, an ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Serhiy Morgunov, decided to ask how a company with an ambiguous reputation, which won a multimillion-dollar tender without any competition, is building a radiation shelter in one of the city's educational institutions, UNN reports.

On his social media page, Morgunov said that he had checked the progress of the construction of a radiation shelter at Vinnytsia Lyceum No. 23.

"Today I visited Lyceum No. 23, where we are building a radiation shelter. The works are going on as planned, so we plan that students will be able to return to their school in the new school year. The shelter is designed for almost 1,000 people. It has three additional emergency exits. There is ventilation, bathrooms and food storage facilities," Morgunov wrote.

The tender for the construction of a shelter at the mentioned educational institution was announced last year. Only one company registered in Zhytomyr, Luxbudservice, applied for it. Not surprisingly, it was awarded a "fat" contract for more than 44.5 million hryvnias.

The very fact that four of the six tenders for the construction of such shelters in Vinnytsia lyceums were bid on and won by the same bidder already raises certain suspicions of cartel collusion. It is possible that Vinnytsia City Council officials are involved.

Luxbudservice became active in public procurement after the full-scale Russian aggression. Before the war started, this company, which was established in 2017, won only one tender for a modest UAH 172,000. After February 24, it won tenders for more than 146 million hryvnias.

Interestingly, most of the winning tenders are small, and the most financially rewarding is the tender for lyceum No. 23 in Vinnytsia.

It is also interesting to note that Luxbudservice is associated with another construction contractor from Zhytomyr, Comfort-Bud Management Company LLC.

This contractor won a tender for the reconstruction of the Zhytomyr Regional Children's Hospital. And according to local journalists, the cost of work on this facility may be overestimated by more than UAH 70 million.

The region controlled by Groysman's fellow party members "failed" to build shelters for schools at the expense of state subventions