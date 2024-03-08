Controlling or covering up the traces: Groysman's ally "unexpectedly" decided to ask how a firm with a dubious reputation builds shelters

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10410 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 27602 views

10:10 AM • 28834 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 180378 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167731 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169004 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216592 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248218 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154010 views

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371398 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2324 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16200 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17111 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20942 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28509 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Controlling or covering up the traces: Groysman's ally "unexpectedly" decided to ask how a firm with a dubious reputation builds shelters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322755 views

Groysman's associate "unexpectedly" decided to ask how a firm with a mixed reputation is building a shelter

Controlling or covering up the traces: Groysman's ally "unexpectedly" decided to ask how a firm with a dubious reputation builds shelters

The mayor of Vinnytsia, an ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Serhiy Morgunov, decided to ask how a company with an ambiguous reputation, which won a multimillion-dollar tender without any competition, is building a radiation shelter in one of the city's educational institutions, UNN reports.

On his social media page, Morgunov said that he had checked the progress of the construction of a radiation shelter at Vinnytsia Lyceum No. 23.

"Today I visited Lyceum No. 23, where we are building a radiation shelter. The works are going on as planned, so we plan that students will be able to return to their school in the new school year. The shelter is designed for almost 1,000 people. It has three additional emergency exits. There is ventilation, bathrooms and food storage facilities," Morgunov wrote.

Mayor of Vinnytsia: a millionaire from the slums on the support of his wife07.03.24, 15:39 • 257859 views

The tender for the construction of a shelter at the mentioned educational institution was announced last year. Only one company registered in Zhytomyr, Luxbudservice, applied for it. Not surprisingly, it was awarded a "fat" contract for more than 44.5 million hryvnias.

The very fact that four of the six tenders for the construction of such shelters in Vinnytsia lyceums were bid on and won by the same bidder already raises certain suspicions of cartel collusion. It is possible that Vinnytsia City Council officials are involved.

Luxbudservice became active in public procurement after the full-scale Russian aggression. Before the war started, this company, which was established in 2017, won only one tender for a modest UAH 172,000. After February 24, it won tenders for more than 146 million hryvnias.

Interestingly, most of the winning tenders are small, and the most financially rewarding is the tender for lyceum No. 23 in Vinnytsia.

It is also interesting to note that Luxbudservice is associated with another construction contractor from Zhytomyr, Comfort-Bud Management Company LLC.

This contractor won a tender for the reconstruction of the Zhytomyr Regional Children's Hospital. And according to local journalists, the cost of work on this facility may be overestimated by more than UAH 70 million.

The region controlled by Groysman's fellow party members "failed" to build shelters for schools at the expense of state subventions20.02.24, 10:40 • 23036 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsPublications
Zhytomyr
Vinnytsia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11