The region controlled by Groysman's fellow party members "failed" to build shelters for schools at the expense of state subventions

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101312 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111565 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154189 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157826 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254169 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174935 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166038 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227963 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254175 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227967 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239446 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226055 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101317 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71684 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78233 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113649 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114512 views
The region controlled by Groysman's fellow party members "failed" to build shelters for schools at the expense of state subventions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23013 views

Vinnytsia region, where the regional council and most local communities are controlled by representatives of Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, is one of the worst in Ukraine in terms of building shelters for schools in 2023 at the expense of state subventions. This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, UNN writes.

In total, UAH 1.5 billion was allocated from the state budget to the regions of Ukraine as a subvention for the construction of shelters in schools.

More than 90% of the funds received were spent as intended in Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Volyn, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions.

Instead, Vinnytsia region spent only 62% of the funds, which is 19 million hryvnias in monetary terms. Only Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Zakarpattia, and Chernihiv regions used the allocated funds worse than Vinnytsia.

Image

Meanwhile, in Vinnytsia itself, the mayor of which is Serhiy Morgunov, a longtime ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, the construction of monolithic radiation shelters, for which tenders were held last year, has finally begun in six of the city's high schools.

The total amount of the contracts is more than UAH 278 million.

Interestingly, four of the six tenders were non-competitive: one participant was ultimately the winner.

The two most expensive tenders were won by BK STAM: Lyceum No. 12 - UAH 57.2 million, Lyceum No. 13 - UAH 49.3 million.

According to local media, in 2020, BC STAM was suspected of embezzling budget funds during the reconstruction of the maternity ward of the Sharhorod Central District Hospital in 2017, and during the overhaul of the Zeleni Krynytsi hydrological reserve in 2019.

The same company received the largest amount of contracts for the shelter, almost UAH 122 million, based on the results of all the tenders for the shelter.

The second largest contractor for shelters in Vinnytsia is ZhK-Garant, with UAH 82.9 million.

According to local media, the company is involved in a criminal investigation into embezzlement. According to the investigation, employees of ZhK-Garant conspired with officials of the City Council's Capital Construction Department to embezzle budget funds for the overhaul of the shelter for City Clinical Hospital No. 1.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Politics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

