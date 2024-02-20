The region controlled by Groysman's fellow party members "failed" to build shelters for schools at the expense of state subventions

Vinnytsia region, where the regional council and most local communities are controlled by representatives of Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, is one of the worst in Ukraine in terms of building shelters for schools in 2023 at the expense of state subventions. This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, UNN writes.

In total, UAH 1.5 billion was allocated from the state budget to the regions of Ukraine as a subvention for the construction of shelters in schools.

More than 90% of the funds received were spent as intended in Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Volyn, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions.

Instead, Vinnytsia region spent only 62% of the funds, which is 19 million hryvnias in monetary terms. Only Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Zakarpattia, and Chernihiv regions used the allocated funds worse than Vinnytsia.

In the region governed by Hroisman's associates, local deputies allocated only 11% of budget funds for the needs of the army

Meanwhile, in Vinnytsia itself, the mayor of which is Serhiy Morgunov, a longtime ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, the construction of monolithic radiation shelters, for which tenders were held last year, has finally begun in six of the city's high schools.

The total amount of the contracts is more than UAH 278 million.

Interestingly, four of the six tenders were non-competitive: one participant was ultimately the winner.

The two most expensive tenders were won by BK STAM: Lyceum No. 12 - UAH 57.2 million, Lyceum No. 13 - UAH 49.3 million.

According to local media, in 2020, BC STAM was suspected of embezzling budget funds during the reconstruction of the maternity ward of the Sharhorod Central District Hospital in 2017, and during the overhaul of the Zeleni Krynytsi hydrological reserve in 2019.

The same company received the largest amount of contracts for the shelter, almost UAH 122 million, based on the results of all the tenders for the shelter.

The second largest contractor for shelters in Vinnytsia is ZhK-Garant, with UAH 82.9 million.

According to local media, the company is involved in a criminal investigation into embezzlement. According to the investigation, employees of ZhK-Garant conspired with officials of the City Council's Capital Construction Department to embezzle budget funds for the overhaul of the shelter for City Clinical Hospital No. 1.

