Consequences of the russian attack on the oil depot: contamination of drinking water in one of Kharkiv's districts

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30368 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 111916 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71200 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 276778 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235254 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191778 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231129 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251578 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157580 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372140 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 46175 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 111917 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 276778 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 213637 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235254 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20439 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28525 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28410 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70041 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 77163 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Consequences of the russian attack on the oil depot: contamination of drinking water in one of Kharkiv's districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107954 views

After the russian attack on the oil depot in Kharkiv, oil products were found in the city's drinking water pumps. Experts continue to check the sources of centralized and non-centralized water supply.

Consequences of the russian attack on the oil depot: contamination of drinking water in one of Kharkiv's districts

After a russian attack on an oil depot in one of Kharkiv's districts, oil products were found in one of the city's drinking water columns. This is reported by the press service of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the results of laboratory tests of drinking water from water dispensers at 21/31 Kotelnyi Lane and 29/20 Yaseneva Street, conducted by Kharkivvodokanal on February 26, the presence of oil products in drinking water was found. Water supply from the water dispensers at these addresses has been suspended due to the measures taken to eliminate the presence of oil products

- the department said. 

The administration of the Nemyshlyansky district was recommended to organize the delivery of drinking water of guaranteed quality to the population at the specified addresses. 

Kharkiv Mayor Orders Inspection of All Oil Depots and Hazardous Facilities After Russian Attack on February 912.02.24, 18:20 • 27311 views

In addition, the authorities are asked to ensure the installation of information tables on the prohibition of water consumption on the territory of the Petrenky-1, Petrenky-2, Petrenky-3 springs and the underground spring opposite the house No. 7 on Novoproektna Street.

Addendum

It is noted that experts continue to inspect centralized and non-centralized water supply facilities located in the area of potential impact of surface water pollution.

The inspections will take place in Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv and Bezlyudivska and Vysochenska territorial communities.

The State Consumer Service noted that along the Kharkiv, Lopan, and Udy rivers, there is pollution of the banks with fuel and lubricants, and in some places there is a smell of oil products. The surface of the river water is polluted and has the appearance of an oily film.

Recall

On the evening of February 9 , Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds, hitting an oil depot in the Nemyshlyansky district. As a result of the strike, fuel spilled and a fire broke out, spreading to a private building on Kotelna Street. 15 houses burned down, and seven people died.

Fire was extinguished for almost 60 hours: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration tells details of the fire at the oil depot due to russian shelling12.02.24, 14:54 • 22403 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02