Kharkiv Mayor Orders Inspection of All Oil Depots and Hazardous Facilities After Russian Attack on February 9

All oil depots and other potentially dangerous facilities in Kharkiv will be inspected. This order was issued by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov to the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies. He informed about it in a telegram, UNN reports.

I instructed the city commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergencies to inspect all places of storage, transportation and sale of oil products and other hazardous facilities in Kharkiv. I ask the business community to understand these inspections, because today we must do everything in our power to prevent the terrible consequences of possible attacks by Russia. - Terekhov noted.

Context

On the night of February 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds". Several large-scale fires broke out. Later, the head of the regional police investigation department, Serhiy Bolvinov, said that the occupiers had hit an oil depot, which caused a leak of fuel and lubricants.

As a result of this hit, houses on Kotelna Street burned down, 14 private houses on the area of 3700 square meters were destroyed

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that as a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, a fire in one of the private houses killed an entire family of 5 people, including 3 children. A man and his wife died in another house.

Fire was extinguished for almost 60 hours: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration tells details of the fire at the oil depot due to russian shelling