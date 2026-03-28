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One person killed, 11 injured in Russian attack on Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

Due to enemy shelling, one person died in the hospital; among the 11 injured is a child. A maternity hospital, apartment buildings, and private homes were damaged.

One person killed, 11 injured in Russian attack on Odesa

One person died in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack, and the number of injured increased to 11, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, announced on Saturday on Telegram, UNN reports.

As of 7:00 AM, unfortunately, it is known that one person died in the hospital due to injuries sustained. My sincere condolences to the family and friends. A total of 11 people were injured, including one child. All injured are receiving necessary medical care.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, throughout the city:

  • a hit was recorded on the roof of one of the maternity hospitals;
    • in the Prymorskyi district, we have significant damage to the housing stock. In high-rise buildings, destruction of balconies, damage to glazing, and fires on the upper floors were recorded. In the private sector, residential buildings caught fire, and the fires were extinguished. More than 10 cars were damaged;
      • in the Khadzhybeiskyi district, fires in apartments and on the roof of a five-story building were recorded;
        • in the Kyivskyi district, non-residential buildings were damaged and windows in residential buildings were blown out.

          According to data from the State Emergency Service in Odesa Oblast, 81 people were evacuated from the maternity hospital due to the night attack by Russians in Odesa, which damaged the roof of the medical facility.

          "Doctors and patients managed to descend to the shelter, so no one was injured. At the time of the attack, there were 33 patients (including 22 women in labor) and 19 newborn babies in the maternity hospital. As of 5 AM, all women in labor have been transferred to other maternity hospitals, and two infants have been transferred to the Odesa Regional Clinical Children's Hospital," noted the Ministry of Health.

          As indicated by the State Emergency Service, psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police worked at the scene.

          "As a result of the hits, numerous fires and destruction occurred in apartment buildings and private houses, as well as on the territory of the TV center. Despite repeated air raid alerts, all fires were promptly extinguished by rescuers. In addition to the residential sector, critical infrastructure and cars were damaged," the State Emergency Service clarified, showing the consequences.

          Attack on Odesa: number of injured increases, including a child28.03.26, 04:39 • 17287 views

          Julia Shramko

          War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
          Real estate
          War in Ukraine
          Serhiy Lysak
          Odesa