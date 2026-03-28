Attack on Odesa: number of injured increases, including a child

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa on the night of Saturday, March 28, has increased to seven. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa RMA, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, two of the injured are in serious condition. Among the injured is a child.

In the Primorsky district, damage to three educational institutions was also recorded. In the Khadzhibey district, a high-rise building was hit. No casualties. Emergency and utility services are working on the ground, operational headquarters are being deployed to help residents. - Lysak said.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, March 28, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa. In the Primorsky district, a hit was recorded on the roof of a maternity hospital building. The blast wave damaged windows of houses in different parts of the district. In the private sector, residential buildings caught fire.

In Odesa, dozens of buildings in three districts were damaged after the attack, there are casualties – Odesa Regional Military Administration