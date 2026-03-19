In Odesa, dozens of buildings in three districts were damaged after the attack, there are casualties – Odesa Regional Military Administration

In Odesa, significant destruction of residential infrastructure was recorded in several districts of the city as a result of an enemy attack. As of this morning, multi-story buildings, dormitories, and private houses are known to have been damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

In the Primorsky district, 12 residential buildings were damaged, and two people were hospitalized.

Communal services are clearing adjacent territories and closing window openings – reported the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Extensive damage in the Kyivskyi district

In the Kyivskyi district, a 22-story building and a university dormitory were affected, where about 180 windows were broken. More than 40 utility workers and equipment are working on site, and the damaged windows are being covered.

In the Khadzhybeiskyi district, partial destruction of a two-story building was recorded; cleanup has already been carried out there, and the preparation of damage reports has begun.

Consequences are being eliminated

Overall, headquarters, specialists from district administrations, and utility companies are working at all locations – noted the official.

Information is currently being collected regarding the extent of the destruction and assistance to the victims.