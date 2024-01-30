Commander of a motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, who shot and killed a Ukrainian serviceman and tortured residents of Chernihiv region, is sentenced to life imprisonment

The commander of the battalion of the 74th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was found guilty in a special court hearing. It was proved that under his command, the battalion of the Russian Armed Forces sacked the village of Lukashivka, Chernihiv district, after which a serviceman of the Armed Forces, who had stopped participating in hostilities at that time, was found and shot; two local men and a minor boy were tortured.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .

Details

The commander of the battalion of the 74th separate guards motorized rifle brigade of the Russian armed forces was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Ukrainian defender and torture of civilians for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (parts 1, 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is reported that on March 9, 2022, a battalion under the command of a Russian army major occupied the village of Lukashivka, Chernihiv district. During searches of the villagers' homes, the Russian military found a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite the fact that the defender of Ukraine was out of service, the defendant shot him with an automatic weapon during interrogation.

The major of the Russian Armed Forces also tortured two men and a minor, threatened to kill them, hit them, and imitated their execution by shooting from an assault rifle over their heads.

The next day, on March 10, 2022, the battalion commander and another soldier of the aggressor country tortured a local resident in his yard, imitating an execution.

The Office of the Prosecutor General emphasizes that the ill-treatment of civilians and prisoners of war is prohibited by international humanitarian law and is a violation of the laws and customs of war.

