CNN: Biden's dog bit Secret Service agents at least 24 times

The dog of US President Joe Biden's family, the German shepherd Commander, has bitten US Secret Service (USSS) employees at least 24 times in the White House and other places, CNN reported on February 21, citing internal documents obtained by the agency, UNN reports .

Details

According to the documents, the situation has become a serious problem for hundreds of employees who ensure the security of the White House, many of whom have had to change their habits to avoid dog attacks. Management even sent guidance in an email in June 2023, warning that agents "must be creative to ensure personal safety.

CNN reviewed more than 400 pages of documents. In October 2022, an unnamed secret service official described the incident and said that the service was "concerned about the behavior of pets in the family and that something worse could happen to others.

A source close to the Biden family told CNN that the US president's family feels "terrible" and is "heartbroken" over the series of Commander bite incidents.

The family repeatedly tried to cope with the situation, which became apparent in October 2022, but the incidents continued for a year. Commander joined the Biden family as a puppy in December 2021.