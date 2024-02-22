ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

CNN: Biden's dog bit Secret Service agents at least 24 times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25520 views

According to internal documents obtained by CNN, the Biden family's dog, Commander, has bitten Secret Service agents at least 24 times in the past year.

The dog of US President Joe Biden's family, the German shepherd Commander, has bitten US Secret Service (USSS) employees at least 24 times in the White House and other places, CNN reported on February 21, citing internal documents obtained by the agency, UNN reports .

Details

According to the documents, the situation has become a serious problem for hundreds of employees who ensure the security of the White House, many of whom have had to change their habits to avoid dog attacks. Management even sent guidance in an email in June 2023, warning that agents "must be creative to ensure personal safety.

CNN reviewed more than 400 pages of documents. In October 2022, an unnamed secret service official described the incident and said that the service was "concerned about the behavior of pets in the family and that something worse could happen to others.

A source close to the Biden family told CNN that the US president's family feels "terrible" and is "heartbroken" over the series of Commander bite incidents.

The family repeatedly tried to cope with the situation, which became apparent in October 2022, but the incidents continued for a year. Commander joined the Biden family as a puppy in December 2021.

The President and First Lady take great care to ensure the safety of those who work in the White House and those who protect them on a daily basis. Despite additional dog training, tethering, work with veterinarians, and consultations with animal behaviorists, the situation in the White House proved to be unbearable for Commander. Since the fall, he has been living with other family members

said Elizabeth Alexander, Communications Director for the First Lady of the United States, in a statement to CNN.
Image
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
cnnCNN
white-houseWhite House
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

