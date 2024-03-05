$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10274 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 26971 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28537 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 179711 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167246 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168870 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216504 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248207 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153991 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371391 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Cluster munitions were used: occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 300 times, one killed and one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25101 views

The Russian army struck 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 295 times, killing one person and wounding another.

Cluster munitions were used: occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 300 times, one killed and one wounded

The Russian army conducted 295 attacks on 8 localities in Zaporizhzhya region yesterday. In particular, the Russians fired with cluster munitions. One person was killed and one wounded, the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reports

One man was killed by enemy shelling of Rozhdestvanka village with cluster munitions.  Another man was wounded as a result of shelling of Mala Tokmachka. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance

- wrote Fedorov on social media.

According to him, the occupants fired 12 MLRS at Rozhdestvanka, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipole, Robotyne and Novodanylivka, attacked Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Huliaipole, Levadne and Robotyne with 50 drones, and hit Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne with 4 air shells.

229 artillery shells fell on the territory of Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Robotyne, Levadne and other towns and villages on the frontline.

There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

The enemy attacked Odesa region with "shaheds" at night: Keeper reports on the consequences05.03.24, 08:18 • 30947 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Mala Tokmachka
Ivan Fedorov
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
