Cluster munitions were used: occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 300 times, one killed and one wounded

The Russian army conducted 295 attacks on 8 localities in Zaporizhzhya region yesterday. In particular, the Russians fired with cluster munitions. One person was killed and one wounded, the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

One man was killed by enemy shelling of Rozhdestvanka village with cluster munitions. Another man was wounded as a result of shelling of Mala Tokmachka. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance - wrote Fedorov on social media.

According to him, the occupants fired 12 MLRS at Rozhdestvanka, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipole, Robotyne and Novodanylivka, attacked Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Huliaipole, Levadne and Robotyne with 50 drones, and hit Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne with 4 air shells.

229 artillery shells fell on the territory of Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Robotyne, Levadne and other towns and villages on the frontline.

There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

