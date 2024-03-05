The enemy attacked Odesa region with "shaheds" at night: Keeper reports on the consequences

The head of Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa last night, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa with attack drones. Our air defense forces destroyed 18 out of 22 drones of the Shahed-131/136 type. Fortunately, people were not injured," Kiper said.

According to him, the buildings of a recreational facility in Odesa district were damaged. There was a fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished. "The recreational facility has not been functioning since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Kiper writes

A private house with a pier and outbuildings was also damaged in the recreational area, he added.

