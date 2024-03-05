$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22705 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 79038 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54635 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 238289 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208986 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225413 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250292 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156180 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371868 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The enemy attacked Odesa region with "shaheds" at night: Keeper reports on the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30947 views

The buildings of a recreational facility in Odesa district were damaged by a Russian attack last night, and a fire broke out, but was quickly extinguished.

The enemy attacked Odesa region with "shaheds" at night: Keeper reports on the consequences

The head of Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa last night, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa with attack drones. Our air defense forces destroyed 18 out of 22 drones of the Shahed-131/136 type. Fortunately, people were not injured," Kiper said.

According to him, the buildings of a recreational facility in Odesa district were damaged. There was a fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished. "The recreational facility has not been functioning since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Kiper writes

A private house with a pier and outbuildings was also damaged in the recreational area, he added.

Air Force confirms downing of 18 out of 22 "Shahed" in Odesa region05.03.24, 07:21 • 38174 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Odesa
