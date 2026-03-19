China not planning Taiwan invasion in 2027 - US intelligence

$43.900.0550.520.11
ukenru
Exclusive
11:36 AM • 222 views
Will Ukrainians return home after the war?
Exclusive
10:35 AM • 3714 views
NACP received an appeal from IA UNN regarding the need to monitor the lifestyle of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Suvorov
March 18, 05:22 PM • 23539 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
Exclusive
March 18, 04:52 PM • 53138 views
New Moon on March 19: what it means and how to spend this period correctly
March 18, 04:35 PM • 39922 views
First successful case of extradition of a Russian citizen at Ukraine's request - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the Polish court's decision regarding Butyagin
Exclusive
March 18, 11:56 AM • 44868 views
Hryvnia began to strengthen - what will happen next with the national currency
March 18, 11:12 AM • 57869 views
Russia conducts IPSO against Hungarians in Zakarpattia - SBU exposes threat scheme
March 18, 09:39 AM • 36314 views
Intercity between Kyiv and Kharkiv to be temporarily restricted, plans to resume by end of March - Ukrzaliznytsia
March 18, 09:19 AM • 36210 views
Politico: Trump seeks to use peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine to counter China
March 18, 07:35 AM • 31284 views
EU made another attempt before the summit to force Orban to unblock €90 billion loan to Ukraine - what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
2.8m/s
67%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pentagon requests over $200 billion for war with IranMarch 19, 04:32 AM • 11292 views
EU has a strategy for Orban at the summit over a €90 billion loan to Ukraine - Politico06:25 AM • 18149 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a row07:25 AM • 16006 views
Trump initiated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for peace guarantees - Pentagon08:07 AM • 13995 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and work09:28 AM • 11090 views
Publications
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical Negligence11:17 AM • 2126 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber10:55 AM • 4326 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and work09:28 AM • 11338 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a row07:25 AM • 16324 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic advertises doctor Rusakov, who is on trial in a patient's death casePhotoMarch 18, 11:47 AM • 60848 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a row07:25 AM • 16324 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 23349 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 42803 views
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been releasedVideoMarch 17, 07:22 PM • 38242 views
Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine takePhotoMarch 17, 03:31 PM • 42481 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Washington Post
The Economist

China not planning Taiwan invasion in 2027 - US intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2268 views

China is not planning an invasion of Taiwan in 2027 and seeks peaceful reunification. Beijing fears the complexity of a naval operation and US intervention.

China not planning Taiwan invasion in 2027 - US intelligence

China currently does not plan to invade Taiwan next year but aims to take control of the self-governing island without using force, according to an annual US intelligence report published on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the island under its control, escalating military pressure in recent years with exercises conducted around the island.

The intelligence community "assesses that Chinese leaders are not currently planning to invade Taiwan in 2027, nor do they have a fixed timeline for achieving unification," the annual US intelligence threat assessment report states.

Last year, US Department of Defense officials identified 2027 as a possible timeframe for an attack.

But the intelligence community offered a more nuanced analysis of the situation.

"In 2026, Beijing will likely continue to seek to create conditions for eventual unification with Taiwan without conflict," the report said.

But it cautioned that Chinese officials recognize that a maritime invasion of Taiwan "would be extremely difficult and carry a high risk of failure, especially if the United States intervened."

The report's authors stated that China publicly insists that "unification with Taiwan is necessary to achieve the goal of 'national rejuvenation' by 2049," which is a much longer potential timeframe for achieving these goals.

Beijing will consider a number of factors when making any decision about invading Taiwan, including its military readiness, the island's politics, and whether Washington would intervene on Taiwan's behalf.

Washington does not officially recognize Taiwan but is the island territory's main military backer, although the tone of that support softened somewhat under US President Donald Trump, the publication notes.

China resumes large-scale military aircraft flights around Taiwan - Reuters15.03.26, 16:46 • 8357 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United States Department of Defense
Donald Trump
Taiwan
China
United States