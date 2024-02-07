The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, calls for greater European responsibility. In the long run, more money will be needed for security. Europeans should cooperate more closely. This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN.

On the eve of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen called for a greater commitment of Germany and Europe to security policy.

It is necessary to fill "a certain vacuum" that is being formed in the United States. He touched upon the problems of obtaining additional aid packages from the United States during the US presidential campaign, - he noted.

Heusgen noted that in the long run, more money will be needed for security. Europeans need to cooperate more closely.

Ukraine protects our freedom and our security, - Heusgen said.

He also warned of a possible Russian attack on NATO countries if Ukraine were to be defeated.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz believes that Russia may try to attack NATO countries. He said that Poland is preparing for various scenarios, including tensions in Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific.

