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Center of Chornomorsk hit by Russian drone attack - consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

An enemy UAV damaged a two-story building and neighboring structures in Chornomorsk. Rescuers extinguished the fire; there were no fatalities or injuries.

Center of Chornomorsk hit by Russian drone attack - consequences shown

In the Odesa region, Russian troops attacked the center of Chornomorsk with drones today, causing damage, reported on Saturday by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, and the State Emergency Service in the region, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

On Saturday morning, the enemy launched a UAV attack on the city center of Chornomorsk. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in a two-story residential building and the roof of an annex caught fire. The second floor of the building was partially damaged. Windows were blown out in neighboring buildings. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

- wrote Kiper.

The State Emergency Service indicated that "a fire broke out, which rescuers promptly extinguished."

260 out of 286 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight04.04.26, 08:37 • 3048 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast