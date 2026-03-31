Celebrated a birthday at an abandoned water pumping station - a 17-year-old girl fell into an eight-meter shaft near Kyiv

In the Kyiv region, a 17-year-old girl fell into an 8-meter deep shaft on the territory of an abandoned pumping station. As reported by the State Emergency Service, the victim was rescued using special equipment, UNN reports.

A girl born in 2009 fell into an 8-meter deep shaft on the territory of an abandoned pumping station in the Bila Tserkva district of Kyiv region. - the report says.

Using special rescue equipment, emergency workers carefully lifted the child to the surface and handed her over to ambulance workers. The victim sustained injuries and suffered from hypothermia.

It turned out that a group of teenagers was on the territory of the abandoned facility, where they were celebrating a birthday.

In Kherson, a man fell into a well and lost consciousness: he was rescued