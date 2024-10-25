Canadian businesses sound the alarm over new immigration restrictions
Canada plans to reduce its permanent resident quotas from 485,000 to 365,000 by 2027. The business community is concerned about possible labor shortages and the loss of foreign workers.
Canada is seeking to reduce the burden on housing and social services, so the government has announced a change in policy on permanent resident quotas.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed concern about the changes to immigration quotas announced by the Trudeau government.
“The business community is concerned about what we send. You know, if we want more foreign investment, we need people.
Small business owners are “reeling” from these changes, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said in a statement.
“The CFIB is already receiving panicked calls from small business owners, many of whom are heartbroken to say goodbye to their foreign workers who are already in Canada and whose visas are about to expire.
Canada plans to accept 395,000 new permanent residents in 2025, 380,000 in 2026, and 365,000 in 2027, down from 485,000 in 2024. This is the first multi-year reduction since Ottawa began setting multi-year immigration levels in 2018.
