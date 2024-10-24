A group with Ukrainians smuggling migrants across the border is detained in Poland
Kyiv • UNN
Polish border guards detained 11 people involved in the illegal transportation of migrants across the border. The group transported over 600 migrants. The detainees are citizens of Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and Russia.
Polish border guards have detained 11 organizers of illegal border crossings from Belarus. This is the result of a large-scale operation conducted across the country in cooperation with Europol. The detainees are citizens of Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF FM.
Last week, officers of the Border Guard Service's Podlasie Division conducted coordinated operations that resulted in the detention of 11 organizers of illegal migration operating in Poland. The operation was conducted in cooperation with Europol.
The detainees were involved in organizing the smuggling of migrants from Russia and Belarus to Western Europe.
As part of the operation, 11 properties and more than a dozen cars used by the detainees were searched, and communications equipment, computers, documents and PLN 80 thousand in cash were seized.
The detainees, including citizens of Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and Russia, were charged with organizing the crossing of the Polish border in violation of the law. Six of them were previously arrested.
As an RMF FM journalist found out, the group is responsible for the illegal transportation of at least 600 migrants from the Belarusian border to Western Europe.