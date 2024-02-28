Canada will continue military aid, but will not deploy troops to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said that his country will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, but as a NATO member it does not intend to deploy combat troops in Ukraine," reports UNN with reference to Le Devoir.

Details

"We will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, but as a member of NATO, Canada has no intention of deploying combat troops to Ukraine," Blair said.

Addendum

On February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Canada. The document envisages Canada's allocation of more than CAD 3 billion in macro-financial and defense assistance in 2024.

Context

On February 26, at the end of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saidthat the Alliance has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine amid reports that some Western countries are considering such a possibility.