Canada to provide more than $56 million for Germany's initiative to find air defense systems for Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 65127 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104183 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147227 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151547 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247855 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173576 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164930 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148251 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224493 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101292 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 36656 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 31248 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 48802 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 41905 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247855 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224493 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210725 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236539 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223432 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 65127 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 41905 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 48802 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112393 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113326 views
Canada to provide more than $56 million for Germany's initiative to find air defense systems for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31077 views

Canada will provide more than $56 million for Germany's initiative to find and supply air defense systems to Ukraine to protect it from Russian air attacks.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair has announced that Canada will allocate more than $56 million for Germany's initiative to search for and supply air defense systems to Ukraine. Blair, quoted by the press service of the Canadian government, said this following a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports .

Details

According to Blair, Canada will allocate $56 million for Germany's initiative to search for and supply Ukraine with air defense systems.

These systems will help defend against Russian air attacks that have killed thousands of Ukrainians and destroyed hospitals, power plants and residential buildings

- the statement said.

Ministers also discussed common priorities ahead of this summer's NATO Summit in Washington and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to continue providing vital military support to Ukraine in the short and long term.

Canada's contribution to the German initiative is just one way Canada and Germany are working together to support Ukraine. Canadian Armed Forces personnel are currently deployed in Germany as part of the Security Assistance Group to help facilitate the transfer of aid to Ukraine

- the agency added.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls on partners to provide Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems from their existing stockpiles to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising