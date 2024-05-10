Canada to provide more than $56 million for Germany's initiative to find air defense systems for Ukraine

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair has announced that Canada will allocate more than $56 million for Germany's initiative to search for and supply air defense systems to Ukraine. Blair, quoted by the press service of the Canadian government, said this following a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports .

Details

According to Blair, Canada will allocate $56 million for Germany's initiative to search for and supply Ukraine with air defense systems.

These systems will help defend against Russian air attacks that have killed thousands of Ukrainians and destroyed hospitals, power plants and residential buildings - the statement said.

Ministers also discussed common priorities ahead of this summer's NATO Summit in Washington and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to continue providing vital military support to Ukraine in the short and long term.

Canada's contribution to the German initiative is just one way Canada and Germany are working together to support Ukraine. Canadian Armed Forces personnel are currently deployed in Germany as part of the Security Assistance Group to help facilitate the transfer of aid to Ukraine - the agency added.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls on partners to provide Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems from their existing stockpiles to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.