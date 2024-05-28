Canada has sheltered almost 287 thousand Ukrainian asylum seekers

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, more than 280,000 Ukrainian citizens and their families have come to the country under the Canada-Ukraine program. Written by UNN with reference to Citizenship and Immigration Canada.

Citizenship and Immigration Canada has published the latest data on the Canada-Ukraine Emergency Travel Permit (CUAET) program. Between March 17, 2022 and March 23, 2024, 286 752 Ukrainians arrived in Canada under the program.

CUAET entitles Ukrainian refugees fleeing war to a temporary work and residence permit in Canada for three years, as well as financial assistance and free temporary housing. The Canadian government has received nearly 1.2 million complete applications under this program, of which more than 960,000 have been approved. Since the summer of 2023, new applications for the CUAET program have not been accepted - all those who wanted to benefit from it had to arrive in Canada by the end of March 2024.

The Swedish government plans to allow Ukrainians to register in the population register and receive a social security number after one year of residence in the country instead of three years, as it was before, the new rules will come into force on November 1.