Cameron: Britain is ready to help Germany supply Taurus to Ukraine

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 9658 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 25088 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 27614 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 177615 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 165729 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168391 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248146 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153935 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371379 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 25088 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 177616 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 146521 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 165729 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 157896 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 1344 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15815 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16754 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20603 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27063 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Cameron: Britain is ready to help Germany supply Taurus to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90686 views

Britain is ready to cooperate with Germany to help supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles, and in return Britain will provide additional Storm Shadow missiles.

Cameron: Britain is ready to help Germany supply Taurus to Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that his country is set to work closely with German partners to help supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles. This was reported by the Süddeutsche Zeitung, according to UNN.

We are ready to consider all options to achieve the maximum effect for Ukraine,

- said the British Foreign Secretary.

Details

The British minister's idea is that Germany could supply the Taurus to Britain, and the British government would provide Ukraine with additional Storm Shadow missiles in return.

We are determined to work closely with our German partners on this and all other issues to help Ukraine,

- Cameron said.

However, he "would not like to disclose details and tell our opponents what we intend to do.

Cameron dismissed concerns that the delivery of cruise missiles could lead to an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

It is quite possible to impose restrictions on the use of these weapons to ensure that they do not contribute to escalation in any way,

- the minister said.

He emphasized that Britain trusts the assurances provided by Ukraine and added that London is satisfied with the agreements reached.

Recall

Bavarian Prime Minister Söder calls for a new vote in the Bundestag on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine and the resumption of their production for the Bundeswehr.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Bundestag
David Cameron
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
London
