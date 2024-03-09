Cameron: Britain is ready to help Germany supply Taurus to Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that his country is set to work closely with German partners to help supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles. This was reported by the Süddeutsche Zeitung, according to UNN.

We are ready to consider all options to achieve the maximum effect for Ukraine, - said the British Foreign Secretary.

Details

The British minister's idea is that Germany could supply the Taurus to Britain, and the British government would provide Ukraine with additional Storm Shadow missiles in return.

We are determined to work closely with our German partners on this and all other issues to help Ukraine, - Cameron said.

However, he "would not like to disclose details and tell our opponents what we intend to do.

Cameron dismissed concerns that the delivery of cruise missiles could lead to an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

It is quite possible to impose restrictions on the use of these weapons to ensure that they do not contribute to escalation in any way, - the minister said.

He emphasized that Britain trusts the assurances provided by Ukraine and added that London is satisfied with the agreements reached.

Recall

