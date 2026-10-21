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Bulgaria halts funding for arms purchases for Ukraine through the EPF: what is the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

Bulgaria is maintaining its contributions to the European Peace Facility but will direct them only toward non-lethal aid for Ukraine. Sofia supports negotiations.

Bulgaria halts funding for arms purchases for Ukraine through the EPF: what is the reason
File photo

Bulgaria will no longer participate in financing the procurement of new lethal weapons for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility (EPF). The national government adopted the relevant decision on October 21, UNN reports, citing the NOVA television channel.

At the same time, the country will continue to provide funding for non-lethal assistance

Details

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers approved a position on so-called "constructive abstention" from financing the procurement of new lethal weapons for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility. This mechanism allows an EU member state not to support individual decisions in the area of the common foreign and security policy, while not blocking their adoption by other countries.

The Bulgarian government emphasized that Sofia would continue to fulfill its financial obligations to the facility, but the funds would be directed exclusively toward non-lethal assistance to Ukraine.

"The financial contribution of the Republic of Bulgaria to the European Peace Facility for the benefit of Ukraine will be used exclusively for measures related to the provision of non-lethal assistance," the government statement says.

EU plans to spend over €200 billion in 2027: where the money will go and how much will be allocated to Ukraine21.10.26, 16:45 • 24037 views

In addition, Bulgaria will insist that its funding be directed as a priority to Ukrainian regions where members of the Bulgarian national minority live. The possibility of such a distribution of funds is currently being discussed with the European Commission. The government of Prime Minister Rumen Radev has already explained the decision as being driven by Bulgaria's strategic interest in ending the hostilities in the Black Sea region.

Sofia said that it continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but opposes a protracted military confrontation and supports the opening of diplomatic channels for negotiations.

According to media reports, Bulgaria's contribution to the European Peace Facility in 2026 amounts to more than €9 million. At the same time, the specific amount that was to be allocated for the procurement of lethal weapons for Ukraine has not been determined.

Context

The European Peace Facility was established in 2021 to finance EU defense and security initiatives, including military assistance to Ukraine. Contributions from member states are calculated according to the size of their gross domestic product.

Earlier, Rumen Radev's government had already halted the free transfer of weapons and ammunition from the stocks of the Bulgarian army to Ukraine. At the same time, the restriction does not mean an automatic ban on the commercial export of weapons by Bulgarian manufacturers.

Reminder

EU leaders will discuss funding for Ukraine for 2027 on November 26–27.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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